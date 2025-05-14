Bhopal, May 14: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has condemned the objectionable remark of state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and demanded his immediate dismissal from the ministerial post and an FIR should be registered against him. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BJP leader Bharti on Wednesday evening wrote, "Vijay Shah's dismissal from the post of minister and an FIR against him, both the actions should be taken immediately because he has brought shame to the entire nation."

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh High Court also took a suo moto action against minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remark, directing the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to lodge an immediate FIR against the minister by this evening. The Court also noted that if the FIR is not registered by Wednesday evening, the Court may contemplate proceeding against the DGP of the State for contempt of the order. Vijay Shah ‘Sister of Terrorists’ Remarks: Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Immediate Filing of FIR Against BJP Leader Over His Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

"The statement made by Minister Vijay Shah prima facie has the propensity to cause disharmony and feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will between the members of the Muslim faith and other persons who do not belong to the same religion," the court observed as stated in the order copy. "On the basis of what has been observed, this Court directs the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh to register forthwith an FIR against Minister Vijay Shah for offences under Sections 152, 196(1)(b) and 197(1)(c) of the B.N.S. The same must be done by today evening, failing which tomorrow, when the matter is listed, the Court may contemplate proceeding against the Director General of Police of the State for contempt of this Order," the order copy read. Vijay Shah Remarks on Sofiya Qureshi: Facing Flak, MP Minister Issues Clarification Over His Derogatory Comments on Indian Army Colonel, Says His Speech Being Seen in Wrong Context (Video).

The Court also directed the AG Office to transmit the order forthwith to the Office of the Director General of Police of the State and ensure that it is done. The next hearing into the matter is scheduled for tomorrow and the court directed to list the case on the top of the list.

