New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): In a historic moment, the Indian Army on Wednesday released a Special Day Cover to commemorate the remarkable achievements of its Animal Transport (Mountain Artillery) Units.

The occasion, which witnessed the final march of these iconic units into the annals of military history, was graced by several distinguished personalities, including Lt Gen VMB Krishnan, QMG, Lt Gen Preet Mohindera Singh, Directorate General of Supplies & Transport, and Senior Colonel Commandant, alongside Maj Gen MK Khan, Additional Directorate General Army Postal Service, and senior officials of the Army Service Corps.

Also Read | Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Maharashtra Government Forms SIT To Probe Brutal Killing of Beed Sarpanch.

The Special Day Cover, released by the Army Postal Service Corps, pays tribute to the invaluable role of mules and muleteers, who have played a vital part in military operations over the centuries.

The Indian Army has a proud and enduring history of utilising mules for transport in a wide range of military campaigns and operations. The Army Service Corps (ASC), one of the oldest and largest logistical service within the Indian Army, has been at the forefront of this legacy for over 250 years. Initially, the Corps focused primarily on Animal Transport and, over time, expanded its responsibilities to encompass diverse logistics and supply functions.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Upholds CISF Decision Declaring Candidate 'Unfit' for Appointment to ASI Post Due to Tattoos.

As technological innovations such as drones, all-terrain vehicles, and robotic mules continue to shape the future of military logistics, the Animal Transport (Mountain Artillery) units, which have served in every theatre of operations, are now being disbanded from active service.

The release of this Special Day Cover aims not only to honour the service of these units but also to preserve the understanding of the Indian Army's "Mounted Heritage" for future generations. The cover serves as a poignant reminder of the mules' and muleteers' unique contributions, which have been essential to the success of numerous military campaigns.

The Special Day Cover release is a fitting tribute to the end of an era and the legacy that the Animal Transport (Mountain Artillery) units leave behind, marking their place in the rich tapestry of the Indian Army's history. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)