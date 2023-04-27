New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Indian Army will rehabilitate differently-abled soldiers, who were injured in battlefield, to prepare them for Paralympic events, sources said.

Many combat-hardened soldiers have become 'Battle Casualties' in the process of undertaking their duties.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Man for Extorting Money From Instagram Account Holders on Pretext of Unblocking Their Accounts.

Also, there are a number of cases of accidental (non-fatal) causalities leaving out soldiers invalidated for active duties. If given the right opportunities, these troops are still eager to take on new challenges and possess the motivation to succeed.

According to officials, some of these differently-abled soldiers also have remarkable shooting acumen which may be honed for "Paralympics" events.

Also Read | World's Longest Gita: Man Claims To Write Bhagavad Gita on 1,365-m Long Cassette Ribbon.

"The Mission Olympic Wing (MOW) has the following institutes under its ambit which specialise in the training of such disciplines- Army Marksmanship Unit, Mhow (Shooting), Army Paralympic Node, Kirkee and Army Rowing Node, Pune," said officials.

The Indian Army will identify potential talents for Athletics, Rowing. Archery Swimming, Shooting, Para lifting, Kayaking and Canoeing.

According to officials, the volunteers will undergo screening and selected individuals will be retained at APN, Kirkee / other MOW nodes for further training.

"Scouting of deserving personnel for rehabilitation and undergoing training as 'Paralympian Sportspersons' at MOW nodes. These cases with abilities/flair for shooting/ other sports will be further trained under AMU, Mhow, ARN, Pune and APN, Kirkee which have the best coaches (incl foreign hired coaches), physiotherapists and psychologists," said sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)