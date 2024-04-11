Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited IIT Madras on Thursday, where he was briefed about ongoing research in the defence technology field & partnerships with Indian Army, an official release stated.

He interacted with and felicitated Veer Naari Aditi, Wife of late Major MV Pranjal, Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) and commended her for her spirit.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi commended the Institute for enthusiastic participation and pathbreaking initiatives being pursued in consonance with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence.

The Vice Chief also visited various defence startups and industries in Chennai who are working in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Electric Propulsion, UAV Technology, Data Security and Encryption Measures. (ANI)

