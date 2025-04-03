New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Indian Navy's maiden initiative of Indian Ocean Ship Sagar (IOS Sagar) concluded its harbour and sea training phase at Southern Naval Command, Kochi, and the ship with her crew, has left for Karwar, Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

44 International trainees of 9 friendly foreign countries underwent a specially curated training capsule ranging from basic seamanship activities to state-of-the-art simulator training. Truly signifying the motto of 'One Ocean One Mission', the international crew was trained together on various facets of Communication skills, Firefighting and Damage Control drills, Visit Board Search & Seize (VBSS) procedures and finer aspects of Bridgemanship. Simulator based practical trainings were imparted to equip the crew with dynamic challenges of maritime domain. The training interactions also facilitated a forum for exchange of best training practices and procedures.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly in English: Motivational Quote With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on April 4, 2025.

Over the past decades, Indian Navy's maritime training institutions have trained over 20,000 officers and sailors from over 50 FFC ranging from ab initio training to trade specific professional courses enhancing maritime expertise and capability.

In addition, the international crew was also exposed to sea training along with the Indian Navy crew of INS Sunayna by the Indian Naval Work Up team. The sea training was aimed at acclimatising the international crew with Indian Navy's systems and procedures enabling them to operate as a well-knit and cohesive unit during the forthcoming deployment.

Also Read | MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out for PCB Group at mahacet.org, Know How To Download Hall Tickets.

IOS Sagar is a unique example of fostering deeper maritime understanding and promoting regional stability and cooperation. Indian Navy's collaboration with the regional Navies reaffirm commitment to safeguarding collective maritime interests and capacity building with partner nations across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)