Mumbai, April 03: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially released the MHT CET 2025 admit card for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website – mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2025 for PCB is scheduled to take place from April 9 to April 17, excluding April 10 and 14.

To download the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and password. After accessing the hall ticket, they should carefully verify the details, including their name, exam date, time, and center location, before printing a copy for reference.

The MHT CET 2025 will be conducted in an online (Computer-Based Test) format at multiple centers across Maharashtra and select locations outside the state. The exam comprises multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each subject carrying 100 marks. The question paper is designed as per the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) syllabus, with a 20% weightage from the Class 11 curriculum and 80% from the Class 12 syllabus.

Meanwhile, the MHT CET PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group exam will be held from April 19 to April 27, excluding April 24. The test will take place in two shifts: 9 AM to 12 Noon and 2 PM to 5 PM.

Steps to Download MHT CET Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their MHT CET 2025 hall ticket:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell at mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link for the MHT CET 2025 Admit Card under the respective PCM or PCB group section.

Enter your registered application number and password in the login fields.

Once logged in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all the details on the hall ticket, including name, exam date, time, and venue.

Click on the download button and save the admit card as a PDF.

Take multiple printouts for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards at the earliest and keep them safe, as entry to the exam hall requires a printed copy.

