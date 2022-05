New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) After a gap of ten years, an Indian government officer -- Anwar Hussain Shaik -- has been made the chair of the WTO's committee on Technical Barriers on Trade, an official said.

He will take this role from Elisa Maria Olmeda de Alejandro from Mexico.

Also Read | Waghdoh, Maharashtra's Oldest Tiger, Dies of Old Age at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

"Our officer posted in PMI (Permanent Mission of India) Geneva has been made the chair of this TBT committee. Last time an Indian was a chair was ten years back," the official said.

The Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement aims to ensure that technical regulations, standards and conformity assessment procedures are non-discriminatory and do not create unnecessary obstacles to trade.

Also Read | Meta Releases AI Platform To Develop Prosthetics Along With Realistic 3D Avatars.

TBT Committee work involves two broad areas -- review of specific measures and strengthening implementation of the TBT Agreement.

WTO (World Trade Organisation) members use this committee to discuss specific trade concerns, specific laws, regulations or procedures that affect their trade, usually in response to notifications.

WTO is a 164-member multilateral body which formulate rules for global exports and imports and adjudicates disputes between countries on trade-related issues.

India is a member since 1995.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)