New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark as the country registered a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

The cumulative toll due to the virus reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,81,050 active cases followed by Andhra Pradesh which has 96,191 active cases.

The MoHFW informed that the country has conducted around 4 crore coronavirus tests so far.

"Unprecedented upsurge in COVID-19 testing. India touches a new peak of 4 crore tests," the MOHFW tweeted.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the coronavirus recovery rate has crossed 76 per cent while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.82 per cent. (ANI)

