New Delhi, August 29: The number of coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in India has topped 34 lakh, while the deaths have increased to over 62,000, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As of Saturday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 34,63,973 after 76,472 new cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll rose to 62,550 after 1,021 patients succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Of the total 34,63,973 COVID-19 cases in India, 7,52,424 are active. One patient had migrated to another country. Recoveries have crossed the 26-lakh mark and surged to 26,48,998 with 65,050 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The silver lining is that the recoveries are over three times more than the active cases. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 7,47,995 cases and 23,775 deaths. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Novavax Inc Expects to File for Vaccine Approval in the US by December 2020, Says CEO Stanley Erck.

COVID-19 Count Crosses 34 Lakh in India:

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 835,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,646,610 and the fatalities rose to 835,730. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,913,564 and 181,767 respectively, followed by Brazil with 3,804,803 infections and 119,504 deaths.

India ranks third and is followed by Russia (9,77,730), Peru (6,21,997), South Africa (6,20,132), Mexico (5,85,738), Colombia (5,81,995), Spain (4,39,286), Chile (4,05,972), Argentina (3,92,009), Iran (3,69,911), the UK (3,33,798), Saudi Arabia (3,12,924), Bangladesh (3,06,794), France (3,04,947), Pakistan (2,95,053), Turkey (2,65,515), Italy (2,65,409), Germany (2,42,126), Iraq (2,23,612), Philippines (2,09,544), Indonesia (1,65,887), Canada (1,29,342), Qatar (1,18,196), Ukraine (1,17,172), Bolivia (1,14,409), Ecuador (1,12,141), Israel (1,12,000) and Kazakhstan (1,05,408), the CSSE figures showed.

