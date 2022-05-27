New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeded 193.11 (1,93,11,63,686) crore on Friday as per provisional reports by 7 pm, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

More than 12 lakh (12,64,122) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

Also Read | Mumbai: College Professor Reunites Runaway Minor Girl Found Alone in Local Train With Mother.

COVID vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far as many as than 3,36,21,307 adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 1,57,16,052 with the second dose of COVID vaccine.

According to the Ministry, of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLW's), 1,04,06,829 have received the first dose, 1,00,38,470 have received the second vaccine dose and 51,89,959 have been administered the precaution dose.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance to 38% for Government Employees.

Also, 1,84,18,823 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,75,81,408 with the second dose and 86,11,162 with the precaution doses.

In the age group 15-18 years, 5,93,86,364 doses have been administered as the first dose and 4,54,58,676 doses as the second dose.

Similarly, for the age group of 45-59 years, 20,32,33,160 have received the first dose, 19,06,79,741 have received the second dose and 13,23,491 have been administered the precaution doses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)