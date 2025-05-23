Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) India's forex reserves dropped USD 4.888 billion to USD 685.729 billion for the week ended May 16, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The overall reserves jumped by USD 4.553 billion to USD 690.617 billion in the previous reporting week. The forex reserves touched an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in September 2024.

Also Read | Gadchiroli Encounter: 4 Maoists Killed During Gunfight With Security Forces Along Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border.

For the week ended May 16, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 279 million to USD 581.652 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Also Read | PM Modi's Bihar Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate New Patna Airport Terminal on May 29.

After the sharp USD 4.52 billion jump in the previous reporting week, the gold reserves dropped by USD 5.121 billion to USD 81.217 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 43 million to USD 18.49 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 3 million at USD 4.371 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)