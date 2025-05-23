Patna, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on May 29 to inaugurate the newly constructed terminal building at Patna Airport. Speaking to the media in Patna on Friday, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said, "The day he lands on the soil of Patna, he will inaugurate the new terminal building." He further informed that the Prime Minister will also review the progress of the Bihta Airport expansion project, a key infrastructure initiative of the central government.

According to Jaiswal, PM Modi will also visit the BJP state headquarters in Patna during his visit and interact with party workers. "BJP is a party of workers, and therefore, PM Modi will come to the party's office in Patna to meet the workers. Such interactions reflect our core values," Jaiswal said. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Karni Mata Temple in Rajasthan's Deshnoke, Video Surfaces.

On May 30, the Prime Minister will head to Bikramganj in Rohtas district, where he is scheduled to address a massive rally. Preparations for the public gathering are in full swing. Jaiswal also revealed that PM Modi is expected to announce projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore during his Bihar visit. These projects, aimed at boosting infrastructure development, are likely to span across sectors including transportation, connectivity, public utilities, and economic growth. ‘Modi Ki Nasson Mein, Lahu Nahin, Garam Sindoor Beh Raha Hai’: PM Narendra Modi Warns Pakistan, Terrorists After India’s Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

Responding to a question on RJD chief Lalu Prasad becoming politically active again, Jaiswal commented, "It's good that he is active in Bihar, but he should now focus on doing the right thing." He added, "Earlier, when he was active, Bihar's image suffered. The state became synonymous with lawlessness and backwardness. People used to feel ashamed to be identified as Bihari during his tenure." Jaiswal said that under Lalu's leadership, Bihar recorded a surge in criminal activities and a decline in educational quality. "We hope that if Lalu is returning to politics, he contributes positively this time," Jaiswal added.

