New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) India's economic growth accelerated to 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining & quarrying and construction sectors.

The Indian economy recorded a growth of 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of this fiscal (October-December 2023), according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 7.6 per cent for 2023-24.

It had projected a growth of 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released earlier in January 2024.

The NSO also revised the GDP growth for 2022-23 to 7 per cent against the earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent.

