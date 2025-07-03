New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines on Thursday appointed Amitabh Kant, former NITI Aayog CEO and India's G20 Sherpa, as its Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Kant brings a wealth of experience, having led several nation-building initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, and Incredible India.

Also Read | Amritsar Road Accident: 4 Killed, 6 Injured After Overloaded Auto-Rickshaw Collids Head-On With Car.

Former NITI Aayog CEO spearheaded the Aspirational Districts Program, elevating several backward districts to top performers and as G20 Sherpa played a key role in shaping India's presidency of the G20 and representing the country in global negotiations.

With Kant's appointment, IndiGo aims to leverage his expertise to drive growth and become a global player by 2030. Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IndiGo, expressed delight in welcoming Kant as a Board member, citing his leadership qualities and experience in managing successful projects of global scale.

Also Read | Gujarat Human Trafficking Case: ED Arrests Bobby Patel in Connection With Large-Scale Human Trafficking Racket, INR 7 Crore Under Probe.

"IndiGo is delighted to welcome Mr Amitabh Kant as a Board member. Mr Kant is a distinguished personality with rich administrative experience at the national and global level. His leadership qualities developed over the years by managing and delivering successful projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo immensely, especially in its fast-paced international expansion. IndiGo's team can leverage his broad based experience and knowledge in achieving its vision of becoming a global player by 2030," said Mehta.

A member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Kerala Cadre - 1980 batch, Kant has had a decades long career spanning over four decades. He served in various senior roles, including Director on the Board of the National Highways Authority of India and Member of India's National Statistical Commission amd led key projects like the expansion of Calicut Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Most recently, he served as India's Sherpa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Presidency. Under his leadership, the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was delivered, which emphasised tackling global issues, catalysing growth, expanding India's digital public infrastructure, and advocating ambitious reforms in climate finance, geopolitics, and technology, read an official statement from the company.

He has also been the driving force behind several large-scale sustainability initiatives such as the Green Hydrogen Mission and the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage.

Further, leadership in culture and tourism, through Kerala's branding as 'God's Own Country' and later, the Incredible India campaign, reflects his deep understanding of branding's multiplier effect on economic growth. He has also led key infrastructure projects like the expansion of Calicut Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Earlier, the former G20 Sherpa said, "I am delighted to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo). In under two decades, IndiGo has transformed air travel in India, emerging as a global benchmark for operational excellence and customer experience. With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India, and transform our airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce--driving tourism, trade, and investment, while linking people, markets, and opportunities across borders. I look forward to contributing to IndiGo's, and India's, next chapter of trade, tourism, and economic growth." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)