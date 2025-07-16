Patna, Jul 16 (PTI) The 173 passengers onboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi had a harrowing experience when the aircraft took off immediately after touchdown at Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport.

The incident took place at 9 pm on Tuesday due to unstabilised approach, officials at the airport said.

IndiGo flight 6E 2482 touched down at the runway but the pilot realised the aircraft might not have adequate runway space to slow down and subsequently took off. After circling in the sky for some time, the pilot landed the aircraft safely, they said.

Flight operations and passenger movement took place smoothly at Patna airport, they added.

