New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) IndiGo on Wednesday said it will operate the inaugural flight from the national capital to Ayodhya airport on December 30 and the commercial services will commence from January 6.

On December 8, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya will be ready by the end of this month and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport.

In a release on Wednesday, IndiGo said it will be the first carrier to operate from the airport and Ayodhya will be the airline's 86th domestic destination.

"The inaugural flight from Delhi will arrive in Ayodhya on December 30, 2023. Subsequently, commercial operations for a direct flight will commence between Delhi and Ayodhya from January 6, 2024, followed by tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya from January 11, 2024," it said.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of global sales at IndiGo, said the new flights connecting Delhi and Ahmedabad-Ayodhya will bring Ayodhya on the country's aviation map.

