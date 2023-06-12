New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) India's industrial production rose 4.2 per cent in April, according to the official data released on Monday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 6.7 per cent in April 2022.

Also Read | No Honking Day: Mumbai To Observe on 'No Honking Day' June 14 To Curb Noise Pollution.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 4.9 per cent in April 2023.

Mining output rose 5.1 per cent during the month under review.

Also Read | CoWIN Data Leaked? COVID-19 Vaccination App or Its Database Not Breached Directly, Clarifies Centre After Reports Said Telegram Bot Sharing Private Details of Vaccinated Indians.

Power output declined by 1.1 per cent in April.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)