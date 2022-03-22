New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) has decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir, and between 2018 and 2021, an estimation of 366 infiltrations has been reported on the border.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai Home Nityanand has given a written reply to the question of Lok Sabha MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt.

He said, "The infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) has decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Estimated Net Infiltration during the last four years is 366."

MoS Home Rai further informed the Lower House, "As per inputs, a significant number of suspected terrorists remain present at various launch pads in Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir."

"The Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration. This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons and taking action against infiltrators," the MoS Home added.

Earlier in the day, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha that selection of a total of 11,324 gazetted, non-gazetted and class-IV posts have been completed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A from the erstwhile state in August 2019.

Nityanand Rai shared the details in a written reply to a query asked by BJP leader Gopal Chinnaya Shetty.

Responding to Shetty's question, Rai said that the government has taken several steps since August 2019 to fill up all the vacant posts in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

