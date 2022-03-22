Ahmedabad, March 22: A 42-year-old man who called up the customer care number to learn how to activate his credit card ended up losing Rs 50,000 to a cybercrook. Dhaval Patel, who works as a head clerk at Gujarat University, filed a complaint with Naranpura Police.

According to a report in Times of India, on January 23, Patel had received a credit card and a letter from a private bank with details about credit card activation.

He opened the envelope containing the credit card on January 31 and tried to activate the card by downloading an application as explained in the letter.

Since he was not able to download the app, he dialled the customer care number mentioned in the letter but could not reach the executives.

After a while, he received a call from a person who identified himself as the bank employee. He also sent Patel a weblink. On clicking the link, the app got downloaded on Patel's cellphone.

When he filled in the information asked for, Rs 50,000 got deducted from his account in four different transactions on January 31. He submitted an application to the cops to lodge complaint against the cybercrook.

Naranpura police registered a case of cheating and breach of trust under IPC and under IT Act and began investigation.

