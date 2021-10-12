Patna (Bihar) [India], October 12 (ANI): Bihar minister Ramsurat Rai on Tuesday said that infiltration has increased in Bihar's Seemanchal region.

He further asserted that all political parties should talk about the region as it is a matter of national security.

He further said that these infiltrators with the help of locals buy land and establish businesses in the region.

"A no. of infiltrators are entering the Seemanchal region. These infiltrators with help locals buy land, establish businesses here. It has been going on for many days now. All political parties should talk about this issue as it concerns national security," said the Bihar Minister while speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (ANI)

