Dhamtari (C'garh), Oct 28 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said there was resentment among people against the BJP over spiraling prices of essential commodities and unemployment, and it would benefit his party in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

The polling for by-elections in one Lok Sabha and three assembly constituencies of the neighbouring state will be held on October 30, and results will be announced on November 2.

Talking to reporters here, Singh also slammed the Union government for spending money unnecessarily on construction projects including the new parliament building.

Asked about the issues in the bypolls, Singh said, “The prices of essential commodities, petrol and diesel are steadily rising, Central Excise tax is rising, fertilizers are not available and states were not getting fertilizers in sufficient quantity. Small businesses have collapsed after demonetization and GST. Crores of people have lost their jobs and farmers are in trouble.” “There is resentment among people over these issues and it will certainly help us," the Congress leader said.

The BJP-led Union government is not slashing wasteful expenses but claims to have no funds, and "mahals" (palaces) are being constructed for the prime minister and vice president, he said.

