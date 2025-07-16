Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Indian National Lok Dal chief Abhay Singh Chautala received a death threat from an unknown person who sent a voice message to his son Karan warning his father should "stay out of their way" or face the consequences.

Karan Chautala Wednesday told reporters here that he has lodged a complaint with Chandigarh police.

Karan said around 11 pm Tuesday, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller, however, disconnected the call after a few seconds.

In his complaint, Karan said he then received a voice note from a foreign number in which the unknown person used inappropriate language against his father.

Karan was asked to make his father understand that he should "stay out of their way" otherwise he too will be sent to the same place as the "pradhan", a reference to INLD's state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, who was shot dead by assailants in Jhajjar district's Bahadurgarh in February 2024.

From the same number, a message was also sent to Abhay Chautala's private secretary who was told that this should be treated as a "final warning", the complainant alleged.

Karan stated that in July 2023 too, his father had received a similar threat after which Haryana Police had registered a case. Abhay Chautala was later provided with Y category security cover.

Our party INLD state president was killed in 2024 in which killers are still at large, he said.

Karan said his father and his family have been raising voice on several issues including on drug issue, "deteriorating" law-and-order situation in Haryana.

Apprehending that they may be harmed, Karan sought police action, trace the person who issued the threat and ensure safety of Abhay Chautala's entire family.

Karan also said "these threats will not deter us from raising our voice. We will raise issues which concern people".

MLA Arjun Chautala said, "We cannot allow this state to become a gangster state. What is the law and order situation today, everyone knows. We will raise our voice for our people, we cannot sit at home. We will keep raising law and order and other issues."

In July 2023, Haryana Police had registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly making a threat call to Abhay Chautala.

Abhay Chautala, younger son of former Haryana chief minister late Om Prakash Chautala, was then undertaking "Parivartan Padyatra" in the state.

