Kargil, July 16: A passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Gumri in Kargil district of Ladakh on Wednesday, leaving two dead and 15 others injured.

The tempo traveller was en route to Srinagar from Drass when the accident occurred here around 5:45 am. A joint rescue operation by police, army and local volunteers was launched immediately after the accident. Ladakh Road Accident: 6 Killed, Several Others Injured As Bus Travelling to Durbuk Meets With Accident in Leh (See Pics).

Two persons were found dead on-the-spot and 15 others were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital, the officials said, adding condition of eight of the injured was stated to be serious.