Visakhapatnam (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI): In a boost to India's maritime capabilities, INS Nilgiri -- the lead ship of the indigenously designed Project 17A class of stealth frigates -- formally joined the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Sunday, arriving at its new home port of Visakhapatnam.

According to the release, the state-of-the-art warship, constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, was accorded a traditional welcome upon her arrival in the "City of Destiny."

The addition of INS Nilgiri strengthens the Eastern Fleet--also known as the Eastern Sword or Sunrise Fleet--a key arm of India's naval presence on the eastern seaboard.

Driven by the motto "Adrish Yabalam, Ajeya Shauryam" (Invisible Strength, Invincible Valour), the stealth frigate is equipped with advanced weapons, sensors, and cutting-edge stealth technology.

As the first of seven P17A frigates, INS Nilgiri represents a major milestone in India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The silhouettes of INS Nilgiri and other ships of her class would soon become a common sight on the eastern seaboard, enhancing the punch of the Indian Navy.

INS Nilgiri has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates. (ANI)

