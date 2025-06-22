Mumbai, June 22: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for the June exam today, June 22. NTA released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET admit card for the June 25th examination. Candidates who will be appearing for the UGC NET June 25 examinations can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

It is worth noting that ahead of the admit cards released today, the NTA had released UGC NET exam city slips for June 25, 26 and 27 examinations. Here's the direct link to download UGC NET admit card 2025 for June 25th examinations. In an official notification, NTA said that candidates can download their hall tickets for the UGC NET June 2025 exam using their application number and date of birth.

How To Download UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card for June 25 Exam

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2025 admit card link on the homepage

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Your UGC NET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the hall ticket thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates for UGC NET June 2025, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e – mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in," NTA said. The UGC NET June 2025 examination for 85 subjects will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT), mode at different cities nationwide from June 25 to June 29. While the hall ticket for the June 25th exam has been released, NTA will release the admit cards for other exam days later.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts: 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. The question papers will consist of two sections, both of which will be objective-type and multiple-choice questions. Meanwhile, candidates whose UGC NET June examinations are between June 26 and 29 must visit the official website regularly for updates about their admit cards.

