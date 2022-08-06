Kollam (Kerala), Aug 6 (PTI) Kerala BJP chief K Surendran on Saturday alleged that the State government was trying to appease religious fundamentalists by refusing to install a statue of Thunchath Ramanujan Ezhuthachan at his native land of Tirur in Malappuram district.

Ezhuthachan is known as the father of the Malayalam language.

Speaking at the leadership meet of the BJP here, Surendran said if the government refuses to install the statue, then within a year, BJP would erect one at Thunchanparambil, where the legendary Ezhuthachan is believed to have been born.

"By refusing to install a statue of Ezhuthachan who is considered to be the father of Malayalam language, the government is trying to appease the religious fundamentalists. If the government refuses to do so, we will install the statue before next karkidakom (a month in the Malayalam calender)," Surendran said.

In the meeting, he said the BJP had opposed the SilverLine project of the State as it was against its interest and succeeded in the halting of the project.

He said the CPI(M) and the Congress-led fronts were destroying the cooperative sector in the State and that the BJP proposes an alternative.

