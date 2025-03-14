Lucknow (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Holi celebrations across Uttar Pradesh concluded peacefully under heightened security, marked by diverse cultural expressions and interfaith harmony.

Despite Holi coinciding with Friday prayers, authorities ensured a secure environment, deploying additional measures to mitigate potential tensions arising from recent controversial remarks.

Social media was closely monitored for inflammatory content, and surveillance drones and CCTV cameras were deployed in key areas.

In Lucknow, Holi processions filled the Chowk area, with locals dancing to Bollywood tunes and exchanging colours. Notably, German tourists joined in the festivities.

Shahjahanpur witnessed the "Bade Laat Sahab" procession, which concluded under tight security. A minor disturbance involving stone-throwing children was quickly dispersed by the police.

In Etawah, the Samajwadi Party's Saifai office hosted a grand Holi celebration, continuing the tradition of flower-filled festivities initiated by Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav and other SP leaders participated, showering rose and marigold petals on attendees. Mathura-Vrindavan saw a surge of religious fervour, with devotees celebrating Holi in vibrant colours.

The miraculous walk through fire by Sanju Panda in Falain village marked the start of the day. Temples like Banke Bihari witnessed large gatherings, with devotees playing Holi with abir-gulal and tesu kesar.

The Deva Sharif Dargah in Barabanki stood as a symbol of interfaith unity, with Hindus and Muslims celebrating Holi together. The dargah, echoing with "Ya Waris" chants, saw a vibrant procession and celebration, emphasizing the message "Jo Rab Hai Wahi Ram..

To prevent any conflict, Friday prayers were held after 2 pm, and the administration of several mosques covered the mosques to prevent them from being stained with colours.

Officials said social media was closely monitored to take action against those making inflammatory posts and provocative content that could spark unrest.

