Port Blair, Jun 21 (PTI) The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with fervour and widespread participation, reaffirming the union territory's commitment to holistic health and wellness.

The Ayush wing of the Health Services Department, in collaboration with various agencies and security forces, organised a grand central event at the auditorium of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Marina Park at Port Blair.

Also Read | INR 20,000 Crore Spent So Far on PM Narendra Modi's Rallies in Bihar, Claims RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The event was held under the nationwide 'Yoga Sangam' initiative of the Ministry of Ayush.

The main function at Port Blair was graced by Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi as the chief guest.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Led-Bihar Government Increases Old Age, Widow Pension by INR 700 per Month Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

The event witnessed the synchronised practice of 'asanas', 'pranayama', and meditation, engaging dignitaries, officials, personnel from the India Reserve Battalion, students, and citizens, a statement issued by the UT administration said.

Yoga sessions were held at over 125 locations throughout the islands, including beaches, jetties, parks, educational institutions, community halls, anganwadi centres, and health facilities across all three districts.

Over 6,500 participants from all walks of life came together in harmony to celebrate the occasion, the statement said.

The Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC) also commemorated the 11th International Day of Yoga with fervour and synchronised participation across the length and breadth of the islands, reflecting the spirit of unity, wellness, and harmony.

A sunrise yoga session was organised at Indira Point—the southernmost tip of the country.

Several yoga sessions were also organised onboard INS Karmuk at Port Klang, Malaysia, and INS Saryu at Belawan, Indonesia—strengthening regional maritime ties and spreading India's message of peace, wellness, and unity beyond borders, the statement said.

Yoga activities were simultaneously conducted across various remote and strategic locations under ANC, including Landfall Island, INS Kohassa (Diglipur), Air Force Station Car Nicobar, Coast Guard Station Kamorta, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)