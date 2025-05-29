Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) ISRO has invited applications for SETU 2025 (Space Education Training and Knowledge Upgradation programme). This year's theme will be Space Technology and Application, the space agency said.

School teachers teaching classes 9 to 12 of all boards are eligible to apply for this free of cost, five-day course.

As per ISRO's website, the course will enable teachers to learn about Space Technology as well as Indian Space Programme, giving them an overview of spacecraft systems, satellite communication & navigation technology, satellite meteorology and human space flight mission, to name a few.

They will also be taught to read satellite imageries for information extraction, access Geodata from online data repositories as well as problem-solving using GIS, according to ISRO.

ISRO's Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO) has collaborated with Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) for the online course. It will be available on IIRS e-learning platform.

The last date for applying is June 6 and the online course will be held from June 9 to June 13.

