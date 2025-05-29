New Delhi, May 29: The Railways has begun comprehensive planning to cater to the expected huge rush of devotees at the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said. Addressing the preparations for the upcoming mela, the minister assured that high-level meetings would be held to review and strengthen various aspects of railway preparedness for the mega event.

Emphasizing the importance of coordinated planning and robust infrastructure readiness, he informed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was connected through video conferencing during the media interactions, has extended full cooperation to ensure smooth travel and seamless execution of all railway-related arrangements.

Vaishnaw also shared key details about the recently approved third and fourth rail line project between Ratlam and Nagda by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. He highlighted that major aspects of the project and its objective to decongest existing rail lines boost freight and passenger traffic efficiency, strengthen connectivity across critical economic corridors and its targeted timeline for completion.

The minister said the project will enhance freight movement from Madhya Pradesh to major West Coast ports like Kandla, Mundra, Pipavav, Hazira, Dahej, JNPA and the proposed Vadhavan Port, boosting access for central and northern economic zones. Vaishnaw highlighted that this infrastructural upgrade would lead to faster and more efficient transportation of agricultural commodities, coal, containers and petroleum products.

"Tourism in Madhya Pradesh will receive a boost with better access to heritage and religious destinations such as Khajuraho, Gwalior, Kanha National Park, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Sanchi Stupa, Ujjain, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Amarkantak and Bhim Janmabhoomi," a press statement from the ministry said.

The minister also informed that under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 80 railway stations in Madhya Pradesh are being redeveloped with upgraded passenger amenities, improved aesthetics and modern facilities. The budgetary allocation for Madhya Pradesh has seen a significant rise and the projects are being fast-tracked in close coordination with the state government, he added.

Vaishnaw also announced the launch of three new train services to address the increasing passenger load. The new services will include a train from Rewa to Pune via Jabalpur and Satna, another from Jabalpur to Raipur via Nainpur, Balaghat and Gondia, and a third from Gwalior to Bengaluru via Guna and Bhopal. "Operations for these trains are expected to commence within the next two months," he said.

