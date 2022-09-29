Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Senior Indian Space Research Organisation scientist A K Anil Kumar has been elected as the Vice- President of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), according to ISRO.

Anil Kumar is currently working as Associate Director, ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.

Founded in 1951, IAF is world's leading space advocacy body with 433 members in 72 nations.

IAF actively encourages the development of astronautics for peaceful purposes and supports the dissemination of scientific and technical information related to space, the national space agency noted.

"It (Anil Kumar's election) is a recognition of ISRO's space endeavours that help in promoting international collaboration," Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a tweet.

