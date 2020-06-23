New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has assigned work of operating 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"Dear Kejriwal ji, it has already been decided in our meeting three days back and MHA has assigned work of operating 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. Work is in full swing and a large part of facility will be operational by June 26," Shah tweeted after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested him for deployment of doctors and nurses from ITBP and Army at the Centre.

"I would also like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000-bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This Covid Care centre will be ready in the next 10 days," he tweeted.

"Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to COVID patients housed in the Railway coaches in Delhi. 8,000 additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government's disposal for making COVID care centres, as per requirement," Shah said in another tweet.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas located in Chhattarpur to inspect the area.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had recently cited a projected number of 5.5 lakh COVID positive cases in Delhi by the end of July.

He had stated that Delhi would require 80,000 beds by July end if the surge continues in the national capital and had also constituted two expert committees to forecast possible scenarios and requirements of medical infrastructure to contain the pandemic.

Apart from banquet halls, hotels, marriage halls and stadiums, the government is looking at additional options to ramp up the facilities.

Delhi has so far reported 62,655 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

