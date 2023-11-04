Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): Amidst the controversy surrounding the invitation extended by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for participation in a pro-Palestine rally scheduled for Sunday, party MLA MK Muneer stated that the party would deliberate on whether to attend the seminar or not.

The CPIM plans to organize a pro-Palestine rally in Kozhikode on Sunday.

"Whether we will accept the invitation or not, the issue is a priority for the IUML. The high command, including Sadik Shihab Ali Tangal, will discuss it and give a reply. There is no mandate for me at this juncture to react to this. So as of now, the IUML has not taken any decision on this," Muneer said.

In response to CPI (M) central committee member AK Balan's assertion that the IUML is not adhering to the Front's principles, Muneer affirmed that his party possesses credibility and remains a part of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

"If AK Balan is saying that we are not abiding by any rule of the Front, I should make it clear that it is not the habit of the IUML. League has got credibility and there is no doubt that we are part of the UDF," Muneer said.

The IUML leader said that India has always supported Palestine and shared good relations with them.

"India's stand on Palestine has a legacy from the Nehruvian era. Former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat visited India; until Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, we had given aid to Palestine. Even in the period of Vajpayee, our relations with Palestine were good," he said.

Muneer said that the Israel-Palestine issue is a secular one and not a religious one.

"The Israel-Palestine issue is not a Muslim issue or an issue concerning Islam. In Palestine, there are Christians. Christians are also refugees there and Christian churches were also demolished. This is a secular issue and an international issue. It is nearing a century since the conflict has started," he said.

Senior League leader ET Muhammad Basheer responded to the invitation, saying that the IUML should participate in the rally, which was criticised by the Karnataka Congress.

Senior CPIM leader AK Balan said that the decision of IUML to attend the seminar will have wide political implications in Kerala. Following Balan's statement, IUML leader PMA Salam said that the party has received the official invitation to the Palestine solidarity rally and the party will decide on it after due consultation.

The prominent Muslim outfit Jamaat e Islami has announced that they will participate in the seminar. (ANI)

