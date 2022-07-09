Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) Three children, including two girls, were drowned in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening following which army's Ace of Spaces (AoS) gunners launched a rescue operation.

"One boy has been rescued by quick reaction team (QRT) and operation to trace two girls, who were missing, is on," they said.

