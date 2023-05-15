Jammu, May 15 (PTI) Eight people were injured when a roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, official sources said.

The roof of the house collapsed in Matlowa village of Latti tehsil.

The injured were rushed to a primary health centre (PHC) in Latti and two of the injured were shifted to the district hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment.

