Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): In their efforts to address the healthcare needs of villagers in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, the Indian Army organized a free medical camp at Dokh Khalsa village on Sunday, supplying medicines to both humans and animals free of cost.

Residents of this remote region often face challenges accessing medical facilities due to a lack of basic infrastructure.

The camp, attended by a significant number of Bakarwal community members and locals, aimed to provide essential health services to those in need. Free medicines were distributed, benefiting both humans and animals. The veterinary doctor addressed the medical requirements of injured and sick animals, which hold economic significance for many in the Bakarwal community.

Expressing gratitude, Abdul Rashid, a beneficiary from Khalsa, lauded the Indian Army for providing much-needed medicines for the underprivileged, emphasizing the camp's vital role in the absence of nearby hospitals.

The medical camp also featured an informative session conducted by the army doctor, who highlighted the dangers of bidi, cigarettes, and gutka, stressing their association with cancer. This knowledge-sharing initiative sought to raise awareness and empower the community to adopt preventive measures against cancer.

"In Khalsa, the Indian Army organized a camp where they invited us, the poor. They provided medicines for animals and sick mothers, sisters, and daughters. We received a warm welcome, especially. As there is no nearby hospital or if there is one, we poor don't have money for treatment. The doctors explained that avoiding bidi, cigarettes, and gutka can save lives, mentioning the difficulty in treating cancer," Abdul Rashid said.

Ashraf Ali, another resident, expressed thanks to the army for organizing the camp and appreciated the doctor's comprehensive insights on cancer prevention.

"We are thankful to the army for organizing a camp and providing free medicines for humans and animals. The army's constant presence at the borders is appreciated. The doctor gave a detailed explanation on preventing cancer by staying away from harmful substances like cigarettes and alcohol," he said.

Kali Das, the ex-sarpanch of Dokh Khalsa, commended the army's efforts in distributing free medicines to a substantial number of people and animals. "The recent army camp was significant, distributing free medicines to many people and animals. The army doctor provided insightful information on how cancer develops. Gratitude to Indian soldiers for their continuous service to civilians," he said. (ANI)

