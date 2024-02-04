Noida, February 4: A 24-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit on his head with stones by three men following an argument during a cricket match at Noida Extension on Sunday, police said. The victim, Sumit (24), fell into a drain while trying to escape from the trio but was attacked again, they added. Police have received a complaint from the family of the deceased, who hailed from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, and launched a probe, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said the Bisrakh police station officials were alerted in the afternoon about a fight that broke out during a cricket match near Chipiyana village. Noida Horror: Gym Trainer Brutally Killed as Unknown Assailants Rain Bullets on Him in Sector 104, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"According to the information received, Sumit tried to run away from the attackers but fell into a drain and was assaulted by the trio, who also hit him on his head with stones, leading to his death on the spot," Katheriya said. Accident Caught on Camera in Noida: Speeding SUV on Wrong Side of Road Rams Into Bike, Rider Seriously Injured (Watch Video).

"A complaint has been received from Sumit's family and further investigation is underway," the officer added. An FIR has been lodged against key accused Himanshu and two others at the Bisrakh police station and the body sent for post-mortem, police said.

