Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Authorities in Kashmir are set to conduct a Civil Defence Mock Drill on Wdnesday at around 4 pm in the valley, said the official handle of the Srinagar Police on Tuesday while urging the public to cooperate and remain calm during the exercise.

The police department stated that this is a practice exercise to test emergency response systems and during the exercise, sirens will be activated at various locations in Kashmir.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Australian Counterpart on Re-Election; Anthony Albanese Says Ties Never Been Stronger.

In a post on X, Srinagar Police wrote, "Through Directorate of SDRF & Civil Defence Kashmir. Public Advisory: Civil Defence Mock Drill. To enhance the Civil Defence preparedness for emergencies, a Civil Defence Mock Drill will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM. As part of the drill, sirens will be activated at various locations in Kashmir. This is a practice exercise to test our emergency response systems. We kindly request all members of the public to remain calm and not be alarmed. Your cooperation is essential in making this safety initiative a success."

https://x.com/SrinagarPolice/status/1919723881289413102

Also Read | School Holiday on May 07? Are Schools Open or Shut Tomorrow in View of Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills?.

Earlier, Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance Civil Defence effectiveness. The measures to be undertaken include operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, and others on Civil Defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

According to a letter written to Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Ministry said the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories.

The exercise is planned up to the village level. "Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025," the letter said.

The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline, radio communication links with IAF, testing functionality of control rooms and shadow rooms, training of civilians including students on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack and provision of crash blackout measures.

The objectives also include the provision of early camouflaging of vital installations, to verify the activation and response of Civil Defence Services including warden services, firefighting, rescue operations and depot management, assessing the implementation of crash blackout measures and evaluating the preparedness of evacuation plans and their execution.

The Home Ministry had on May 2 written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs about civil defence preparedness in the vulnerable areas and districts.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)