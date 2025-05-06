Delhi, May 6: Amid rising security concerns following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states and union territories to conduct nationwide civil defence mock drills on May 7. These drills, designed to assess the nation’s readiness for potential threats, will focus on civilian safety and infrastructure protection. While schools are not officially confirmed to be closed, many students and parents are left uncertain about the status of educational institutions. Civil Defence Mock Drill: What Will Happen on May 07? From Air Siren Tests to Blackouts and Evacuations, India’s War-Like Security Drills Explained.

There has been no official order regarding the closure of schools or colleges for May 7. As of now, educational institutions are expected to follow their regular schedules unless otherwise notified by local authorities. However, with the civil defence drills taking place across various regions, schools and colleges may adjust their routines to ensure the safety and participation of students in the mock exercises. Parents and students are advised to remain in contact with their respective schools for any last-minute updates or changes to the schedule. Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Where Will Security Drills Be Held in India? Check Full List of Districts Across States Where Safety Drills Will Be Conducted.

There have been reports of increased security measures in various parts of the country, particularly in Delhi, where police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure the smooth execution of the drills. In some areas, schools and colleges may consider implementing online classes or offering alternative arrangements to accommodate the drill schedules. As the situation evolves, the Ministry of Home Affairs and local authorities will continue to monitor developments and issue instructions to ensure the safety of citizens, including students, during these nationwide preparedness exercises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).