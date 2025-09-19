Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man for the alleged killing of a woman and her two children in the Banihal area of Ramban district, in a case reportedly linked to an illicit relationship.

The case, referred to as the Banihal triple murder, was solved following the arrest of Anil Kumar, a resident of West Champaran in Bihar.

As per officials, the accused allegedly killed 30-year-old Dhanmati Devi and her two minor children, all residents of East Champaran, Bihar. Their bodies were recovered from beneath a culvert along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) in the Rattanbass area of Banihal on September 8.

The recovery of the bodies sent shockwaves across the region, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to probe the case. The SIT was headed by SDPO Banihal Manjeet Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Arun Gupta, during a press briefing, informed that the SIT utilised a combination of human intelligence, technical surveillance, and scientific analysis to identify and trace the accused.

According to police, the breakthrough in the case came when the location of the suspect was traced to Mir Bazar in the Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. A police team was dispatched, and Anil Kumar was apprehended.

During questioning, the accused admitted to his involvement in the killings. Police stated that the motive behind the incident appeared to be linked to an illicit relationship between the accused and the deceased woman.

The investigation is being closely monitored by SSP Ramban Arun Gupta and Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramban.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and to gather additional evidence in connection with the alleged crime. (ANI)

