New Delhi, September 19: A devastating cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district causing severe flooding and destruction in Thach village. The incident, which occurred around 12:10 A.M. on Friday, led to a sudden surge in three adjoining mountain streams, sweeping away two vehicles and damaging fields, orchards, and homes.

Locals reported that residents fled their houses in panic and rushed towards nearby forested areas for safety as the torrents surged through the village. Vehicles belonging to Praveen Moyan and Hari Bisht were among those washed away in the deluge. In Mastan village, parts of homes and a cowshed were swept into the floodwaters. Several orchards were destroyed, and the houses of villagers Ranveer and three others are reportedly on the verge of collapse. Mandi: Cloudburst Triggered by Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc; Roads Inundated and Vehicles Washed Away (See Pics).

In the state capital, Shimla, a landslide near Edward School disrupted traffic and forced the closure of the city’s vital Circular Road. Meanwhile, a three-storey house collapsed in the Karevathi area of Kumarsain, further highlighting the widespread impact of heavy rainfall across the state. So far, the monsoon-related disasters have claimed 424 lives in Himachal Pradesh, with damages across the state mounting each day.

Cloudburst Triggers Massive Destruction in Kinnaur

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: A cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kinnaur, widespread damage in the hilly terrain.#Cloudburst #Himachal (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/HJkzRYIE9p — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

#HimachalPradesh | #Kinnaur district, a cloudburst occurred last night in a village of Nichar sub-division, sweeping away some vehicles and damaging houses. Residents managed to save their lives by fleeing into the nearby forest. No casualties have been reported in the incident.… pic.twitter.com/Q1Gx4075I8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 19, 2025

Earlier this week, on September 17, four people were killed and six went missing as flash floods and landslides struck various parts of the state. Over 650 roads, including three National Highways remain blocked, crippling connectivity and access to essential services like electricity and drinking water. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared Himachal Pradesh a disaster-hit state, estimating cumulative damages at over Rs 20,000 crore over the past three years. The state has appealed to the Centre for urgent financial assistance and comprehensive relief support. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: 8 Bridges Damaged, Multiple Roads Blocked As Flash Floods Triggered by Rain Hit Several Areas.

Just days earlier, on September 16, another cloudburst in Mandi district wreaked havoc in Dharampur, washing away several HRTC buses, private vehicles, and submerging homes and shops. Locals described the scene as worse than the 2015 floods, with the Saun rivulet overflowing and inundating vast areas. Relentless rains continue to batter the hill state, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake and pushing both the administration and residents to the brink.

