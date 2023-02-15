Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], 15 February (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming G20 summits to be hosted in Jammu and Kashmir, the Director of Health Services of Kashmir Dr Muhstaq Ahmad Rather on Wednesday visited Gulmarg, Magam and Tangmarg health facilities to review the infrastructure and manpower.

According to the directions of the Secretary of the Health and Medical Education departments, the Director who was accompanied by a team of health experts, the Mechanical engineering team, team of engineers from R&B reviewed the strength of infrastructure and staff in the hospitals and health centres of Gulmarg and Tangmarg.

DHSK asked the officials concerned to gear up for making preparations and put in place all facilities as per the requirements of G20 meetings.

The director explained various aspects of ensuring prompt and timely medical care at the meeting sites and directed the chief medical officer Baramulla to earmark facilities in case of any medical adversity.

He apprised the concerned that special care will be made available for the visiting dignitaries and officers of the Government of India on a clock basis during the meetings.

Pertinently, the director on Tuesday took a review meeting G20 designated team of doctors and staff at the Directorate and discussed the health preparations for the summits in detail.

He also issued various directions to the participants and asked them to make foolproof arrangements for these critical meetings of G20. (ANI)

