Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary conducted a public outreach camp at Bhawani-a panchayat, located near the Line of Control (LOC), in the Nowshera sub-division.

The initiative on Wednesday aimed to directly engage with residents of the border areas, including Bhawani, Kalsian, and Jhangar, and address their pressing concerns.

During the camp, the Deputy Chief Minister attentively listened to grievances raised by the locals and assured them of timely redressal. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring peace, security, and development in the border regions.

Dispelling any rumors of unrest, Choudhary stated, "There is no need for panic. The situation is under control, and people should remain calm and alert."

The outreach event is part of the administration's broader efforts to maintain transparency and strengthen trust between the government and the people living in sensitive border zones.

On the other hand, the Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 30 and May 1 in areas opposite Kupwara district as well as in the Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said. According to the Indian Army, the Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army.

This is the seventh consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing on the night of 25-26. (ANI)

