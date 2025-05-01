Mumbai, May 1: Are you also wondering which Indian city does not have any traffic lights? Well, today’s Google Search Googly might just have the answer you’ve been looking for. As part of its interactive campaign, Google often brings cricket-related questions, but today's inquiry delves into something a little different, urban planning and traffic management. The search giant regularly surprises users with quirky trivia that is both informative and fun.

The Googlies on Google campaign offers an engaging way to learn new things through the search bar. Just like the unexpected twists in a cricket googly, these questions spark curiosity and provide knowledge about various topics. So, what is the city that manages to run without the usual traffic signals? Let’s dive deeper into today’s Google Googly to find out. How Many Wickets Constitute a Double Hat-Trick? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google is an interactive and fun campaign launched by the search engine giant, Google, designed to engage users with intriguing questions and trivia. This campaign, inspired by the twists and turns of a "googly" in cricket, presents questions that not only test knowledge but also provide surprising insights into various topics. The questions appear below the search bar, encouraging users to explore and discover something new, often related to cricket or other interesting facts. The campaign typically includes 50 questions, offering answers that may be obvious yet often contain lesser-known details. What Is the Southernmost Point of India? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

Which Indian City Does Not Have Any Traffic Lights?

The Indian city that operates without any traffic lights is Kota in Rajasthan. Kota is one of the few places in the world that operates without any traffic lights. This unique system was implemented to ease traffic flow and reduce congestion. A few years ago, Kota was plagued with heavy traffic jams, but the local authorities found an innovative solution. By widening roads, creating diversions, and designing routes that eliminate the need for signals, Kota successfully became a signal-free city. This approach not only improved traffic movement but also contributed to reducing accidents and delays.

Kota is now known as India’s second city to be entirely signal-free, with Bhutan being the first in the world to adopt this system. While other cities like Surat in Gujarat also manage traffic without traditional signals, Kota's success story is particularly notable due to its strategic planning. Aside from its traffic management, Kota is also famous as the "Coaching City" of India, with numerous coaching institutes for engineering and medical entrance exams drawing lakhs of students every year.

