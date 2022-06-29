Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Nowpora, Mir Bazar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday, the police said.

"Encounter has started at Nawapora, Mir Bazar in #Kulgam district. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

