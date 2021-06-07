Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday received nine medical oxygen plants from Europe which will be installed in various health facilities across the Union territory amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The fresh consignment was received by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, an official spokesman said.

Sharing the details, Pole said out of the nine oxygen generation plants, five would be installed in Kashmir, while the rest would be installed in Jammu division.

He said five oxygen plants with generation capacity of 4,000 LPM shall be installed at CHC Kupwara, District Hospital Pulwama, Children Hospital Bemina, with 1,000 capacity LPM each. He added that 500 LPM generation capacity shall be installed at CHC Chanapora and Trauma Hospital Bijbehara.

The official said the state-of-the-art plants imported from Europe shall enhance the health infrastructure and enable the medical authorities to tackle any Covid related exigencies efficiently.

He also appreciated the role of the Indian Air Force, customs authorities and civil aviation for their efforts in ensuring timely arrival of the consignment to J&K.

Pole added that though the normal installation of these plants takes 15 days, the mechanical department shall ensure the installation in 10 days time of five of these oxygen plants to further augment supply of oxygen in the Valley.

