India News | J-K Govt Brings Back 87,948 Stranded Residents Till Date

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): Around 87,948 residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in other states due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus, have been brought back to the Union Territory.

"Nearly, 87948 J-K residents, stranded outside UT due to lockdown imposed in the wake of global pandemic, have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government through 26 COVID special trains, 4 flights besides scores of buses after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the virus," said Jammu and Kashmir administration in a statement.

So far, the government has evacuated 65,374 residents of J-K stranded in other states and UTs through Lakhanpur. It has brought back about 21,922 people through 26 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations.

As per the official communique, most residents were brought back from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

