Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, convened a meeting on Sunday at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir, which was attended by senior officers of various security agencies.

The meeting was attended by the police, Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SSB, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), as well as state and central intelligence agencies.

The meeting aimed to comprehensively review and strengthen security arrangements in anticipation of visits by VVIPs to the UT of J-K, as well as other events in the offing.

Among the participants were IG CRPF (SOS) Srinagar, IG BSF Ftr, DD IB Kmr, DIsG of CKR, SSB, BSF, Armed, IRP, CRPF, ITBP, SSsP Srinagar, PCR Kashmir, CID CIK, Traffic, Security, PC and Telecom, DC SB Sgr and CSO (1) 15 Corps, whereas those who joined virtually were DIsG NKR, SKR Baramulla, CRPF Bla and South, and all SSsP/SP's of Districts and PDs.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given by participating officers on the security plans devised in the backdrop of coming events. Recognizing the importance of maintaining a delicate balance between security needs and the smooth conduct of events, IGP Kashmir directed officers to ensure heightened vigilance, particularly during night hours, to mitigate the risk of terrorist threats.

Emphasizing the imperative to bolster intelligence gathering and anti-terror operations, IGP Kashmir urged officers to minimize the risk of untoward incidents by strengthening security at vulnerable points, especially during significant events.

Special attention was given to enhancing security along the National Highway, tunnels, minority pickets and other critical pockets.

Furthermore, specific directives were issued to intensify security/surprise naka measures in both uptown and downtown areas of Srinagar, with 24x7 patrolling and increased presence at entry and exit points of the district.

The IGP also stressed the importance of briefing personnel to take care of SOP, considering the heightened security concerns during events.

Additionally, the IGP Kashmir Zone emphasized the critical need for thorough monitoring of vulnerable areas and prompt action against suspicious activities. Special instructions were given to border district heads to maintain strict vigilance along the LoC and hinterland to prevent potential terrorist activities.

In conclusion, the Inspector General of Police Kashmir reiterated the importance of collective vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the Kashmir valley. (ANI)

