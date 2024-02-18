New York, February 18: A woman in Alabama has been charged with aggravated child abuse after she ran over her 7-year-old son with her car, police said. The incident happened on February 9, when the mother, Sarai Rachel James, 27, picked up her son from school in Boaz and found out that he had misbehaved in class.

As a punishment, James made her son get out of the car and walk or run the rest of the way home, which was about eight blocks away, the New York Post reported. She followed him in her car, but when she slowed down, the boy tried to grab the door handle. James then sped up, and the boy was dragged under the car and run over by a rear tyre, police said. US Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Kills Boyfriend’s Baby Girl by Force-Feeding Her Metal Screws, Batteries and Nail Paint Remover in Pennsylvania, Held.

The boy suffered abrasions on his back and head but survived the ordeal. He was taken to the University of Alabama Hospital for treatment. “God watched over him,” Boaz Chief of Police Michael Abercrombie said. James was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond three days later. She is not allowed to have any contact with her son, who is in the custody of a relative. Another woman, 53, who was in the car with James, was also arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanour. She was released on a $500 bond.

Police said that James may not have intended to run over her son, but she was negligent and irresponsible. “She may not have realized he was doing that,” Abercrombie said. “But she should not have put him in that situation in the first place.” US Shocker: Woman Kills Infant Son, Starts Fundraiser to Make Jewellery From His Ashes in Texas; Charged With Murder.

