Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi-IPS conducted comprehensive security review meetings in South Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts along with DIG South Kashmir Rayees Mohammad Bhat on Friday.

During these meetings, the participating officers presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in their respective districts to counter any challenges and threats faced by the inimical elements at the ground level, according to an official release.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Transport Department, Traffic Police Directed To Strictly Implement Ban on BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Vehicles.

The IGP Kashmir while interacting urged the officers to bolster the anti-terrorist grid with heightened intelligence efforts and intensified operations.

As per the release, emphasis was placed on vigilant surveillance of terrorist associates and decisive legal measures. He said that it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments & locations besides taking care of vulnerable persons to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists in the areas.

Also Read | Delhi Wall Collapse: Two Kids Killed, Another Battling for Life As Wall Collapses in Jaitpur.

He reiterated the need to keep strict surveillance over the terrorist associates/ANEs and take all necessary measures under the law against them.

A focused initiative against the drug menace was also emphasized, the release stated.

Stressing the need to eliminate drugs from society, IGP Kashmir directed personal supervision of narcotics cases, improving conviction rates and building robust police-public relationships, especially with youth.

He also directed the officers to build up strong police-public relationships and conduct regular interactive meetings with the general public as such meetings particularly with youth will not only help in curbing the drug menace but will strengthen the police-public interface.

He impressed upon them to develop a mechanism wherein the bond between people and police gets stronger.

IGP Kashmir further emphasised that stringent measures shall be taken against social media misuse for inciting violence. He stressed upon the importance of maintaining close synergy between the police and other forces to ensure a peaceful environment.

The meeting in Shopian was attended by SP Shopian Tanushree, Additional SP Shopian Naresh Singh and other senior officers. Similarly in Pulwama, the meeting was attended by SSP Pulwama Mohammad Yousif, Additional SP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad and other senior officers of the district, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)